A fire broke out in a restaurant on the Bijlmerplein in Amsterdam-Zuidoost early Thursday morning, Amsterdam police said. The fire was believed to have been caused by an explosive device that detonated inside the building.

Police officers at the Flierbosdreef police station heard a loud blast at 2:40 a.m. They immediately went outside and were soon informed by dispatchers about a fire at a building in Bijlmerplein. Upon arrival, police saw a restaurant in flames, and the fire was spreading. The sprinkler system activated, extinguishing most of the flames. Shortly after, the fire brigade arrived and quickly brought the situation under control.

The incident occurred at a Surinamese restaurant. No one was inside the building during the explosion, and there were no reported injuries, according to Het Parool. The owners have not yet determined the full extent of the damage.

Police stated that a suspicious individual was reportedly lingering nearby just before the loud explosion. Investigators are searching for a male suspect, approximately 1.60 to 1.75 meters tall, with a light tan complexion and a solid build. He was dressed in all black, wearing a hooded jacket and a face cover. He was last seen walking towards Bijlmerdreef.

Police launched an investigation into this fire and said they were looking for more information. They are particularly interested in any witnesses who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the Bijlmerplein area between 2:30 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. on Thursday.

This is the third incident involving an explosion in Amsterdam this week. Early Monday morning, an explosive device went off on the balcony of an apartment building in Amsterdam-Oost. On Thursday morning, another explosion occurred at an apartment building in Amsterdam Nieuw-West around 4:10 a.m.