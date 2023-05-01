Police in Amsterdam said an explosive device detonated on the balcony of an apartment building early Monday morning. The incident happened on Insulindeweg in Amsterdam-Oost, where several other violent incidents have happened in the past week.

The neighborhood woke up when the explosive went off at about 2 a.m. The resident of the apartment where the detonation took place was home at the time of the incident, but there were no injuries. The explosive was believed to be thrown on the street-side balcony, police said. "Subsequently, a window is said to have been destroyed and the resident also has damage inside her home due to the explosion."

The trouble began at the building on April 27 when a mobility scooter caught on fire at about 7:10 p.m. The fire completely destroyed the vehicle. Then, at about 1 a.m. on April 30, a police officer on surveillance found a burning object on the road in front of the same location where the scooter went up in flames.

"The detective suspects that these actions are aimed at a resident or residents living in the apartment block," police said. "The investigating team would like to know who is responsible for these cases and would like to get in touch with witnesses" or other relevant people.

Police asked anyone with camera footage from the area, or with knowledge of the incidents, to contact them immediately.