The police arrested at least 50 people on Sunday afternoon ahead of the cup final between Ajax and PSV played in De Kuip in Rotterdam. Thousands of PSV supporters celebrated their team's victory in the KNVB Cup, the players, and the staff in the Philips stadium in Eindhoven on Sunday night.

Three-quarters of the arrests involved people trying to smuggle fireworks and flares into the stadium, a police spokesperson told ANP. The rest were for insult, discrimination, and vandalism of a toilet in De Kuip.

According to the police spokesperson, there was a good atmosphere around De Kuip before the match and no significant incidents afterward. “We are quite happy with what this day has brought,” the spokesperson told the news wire.

PSV won the cup final against Ajax on penalties. The score stood at 1-1 after extra time. It is the 11th time the Eindhoven club won the cup.

The stadium in Eindhoven opened to supporters at 9:45 p.m. and quickly streamed full, NOS reports. The club said that the celebration wasn’t only for the PSV players and staff but also for the fans. “The atmosphere that prevailed during the cup final in De Kuip contributed to the final victory. That is why we want to celebrate together,” the club said.

Eindhoven, de stad waar ik voor sta! 🎶 pic.twitter.com/4NNk47QghM — PSV (@PSV) April 30, 2023