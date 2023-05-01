Former United States President Barack Obama will be in the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam tonight. There are still scattered seats left for An Evening with President Barack Obama, though the 2,500 euros upgrade that includes a photo with the 44th American president is sold out.

Obama will speak about the power of leadership, equality in society, responsibility, and handling unpredictable times. “It is a unique and special event not to be missed!” Ziggo said.

Tickets for the still available seats range from 105 to 275 euros.

The former first lady, Michelle Obama, spoke before a packed audience at the Ziggo Dome during her Becoming book tour in 2019. Tickets for her event ranged from 35 euros to 450 euros.