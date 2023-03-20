Former United States President Barack Obama is coming to the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam to speak about his life, work, and thoughts about the future of leadership. An Evening with President Barack Obama will happen on May 1. Tickets went on sale on Monday after more specific details about the event were made public.

“A story about resilience, overcoming obstacles, and fighting injustice,” the Ziggo Dome described Obama’s story. “As a lawyer, author, and 44th President of the United States, there is no voice more relevant to leaders than this. At this special event, he will talk about this tenure and the work of the Obama Foundation and inspire you with his thoughts on the future of leadership.”

Ticket prices range from 77 euros to 495 euros. Additionally, the event organizer is selling a package of two tickets up front for 2,750 euros. The package includes dinner, a pre-party, and a photo with the former president.

Prior to his stop in Amsterdam, Obama will appear in Zurich on April 29. After he leaves Amsterdam he will travel to speak at the Mercedes Benz Arena in Berlin.

The former first lady, Michelle Obama, spoke before a packed audience at the Ziggo Dome during her Becoming book tour in 2019. Tickets for her event ranged from 35 euros to 450 euros.