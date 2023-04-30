On the Crooswijkseweg in Rotterdam, an explosive went off at the building of a convenience store in the night from Saturday to Sunday at 2.30 a.m., the police reported. However, no one was injured in the process.

The police are investigating and are looking for the perpetrator(s) in the area. It is the fourth incident on this street this week. On Friday, another attack was prevented.

Op de #Crooswijkseweg is om 2.30u een explosie afgegaan bij het pand van de toko. Gelukkig raakte niemand gewond. De politie doet onderzoek en is in de omgeving op zoek naar de dader(s). Het is het 4e incident in deze straat deze week. Gister werd een aanslag hier nog voorkomen. — Politie Eenheid Rotterdam eo (@POL_Rotterdam) April 30, 2023

So far this year, 49 explosions at homes and business premises have been counted in Rotterdam. That's just as many as last year. The city has been ravaged for several years by explosions at homes and business premises throughout the city. It is suspected that the incidents are linked to drug trafficking. The police have extra officers on the streets in places and at times when the danger is greatest.

For instance, on Saturday a suspicious object was found on Crooswijkseweg in Rotterdam. Two explosions occurred on this street in Rotterdam-Crooswijk last week. Things also went wrong several times in the past few days in the Van Speykstraat in the Oude West. However, It is not clear whether there is a connection between the incidents in the different neighborhoods.