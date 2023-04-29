An explosion occurred on Strevelsweg in the Feijenoord district of Rotterdam, shortly after 4 a.m. on Saturday morning. According to the police, a fire broke out, but no one was injured. Two men fled the scene on a motor scooter. The two suspects were dressed in dark clothing and wore white helmets. In addition, the police reported that the driver wore gray shoes. Police have called in explosives experts and are conducting forensic investigations.

Earlier in the night, a suspicious object was found on Crooswijkseweg in Rotterdam. Two explosions occurred on this street in Rotterdam-Crooswijk last week. Things also went wrong several times in the past few days in the Van Speykstraat in the Oude West. However, It is not clear whether there is a connection between the incidents in the different neighborhoods.

Overall, 48 explosions at homes and business premises in Rotterdam have been counted so far this year. That is almost as many as last year when there were 49 similar incidents. The police confirmed this in response to reports by the regional broadcaster Rijnmond. The city has been ravaged for several years by explosions at homes and business premises throughout the city. It is suspected that the incidents are linked to drug trafficking. The police have extra officers on the streets in places and at times when the danger is greatest.

In Alphen aan den Rijn, police were also busy investigating an explosion on Bremstraat Saturday morning. However, no one was injured and one person was arrested, according to the police.