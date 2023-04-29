Train passengers between Gouda and The Hague will have to choose an alternative route for almost a week. ProRail is carrying out work on tunnels under the tracks through which water flows. Therefore, between Saturday 04:00 a.m. and the night from Thursday to Friday, there will be no train service between Gouda and The Hague Ypenburg.

Furthermore, no buses will be provided. Therefore, travelers between Utrecht Centraal and The Hague Centraal will have to take a detour via Leiden Centraal. Between Gouda and The Hague Centraal, passengers can choose the route via Rotterdam Centraal.