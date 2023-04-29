4-year-old girl seriously injured after car collision in Middelburg
A 4-year-old girl was seriously injured in a collision in Middelburg that caused a delivery van to crash into a lamppost. According to the police, the child’s condition is critical. The driver, the girl's father, was also injured in the single-vehicle accident. Both have been taken to a hospital.
Kindje is een 4-jarig meisje, haar vader (de bestuurder) raakte ook gewond bij het ongeval, ze zijn allebei gewond naar ziekenhuis overgebracht. Toestand van het meisje is zorgelijk.— Politie Zeeland (@POL_Zeeland) April 29, 2023
The accident took place on the Berkenlaan in the city of Zeeland. According to the police, a rescue helicopter landed near the scene of the accident. However, it is not yet known how the collision happened. The police confiscated the car for further investigations.
Reporting by ANP and NL Times