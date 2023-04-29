A 4-year-old girl was seriously injured in a collision in Middelburg that caused a delivery van to crash into a lamppost. According to the police, the child’s condition is critical. The driver, the girl's father, was also injured in the single-vehicle accident. Both have been taken to a hospital.

Kindje is een 4-jarig meisje, haar vader (de bestuurder) raakte ook gewond bij het ongeval, ze zijn allebei gewond naar ziekenhuis overgebracht. Toestand van het meisje is zorgelijk. — Politie Zeeland (@POL_Zeeland) April 29, 2023

The accident took place on the Berkenlaan in the city of Zeeland. According to the police, a rescue helicopter landed near the scene of the accident. However, it is not yet known how the collision happened. The police confiscated the car for further investigations.