Three car occupants were seriously injured in a multi-vehicle accident on the A2 highway near Utrecht on Saturday. One of them is a child whose condition is worrying, the police confirmed after reporting from RTV Utrecht. The victims were taken to a hospital.

According to RTV Utrecht, the cause of the rear-end collision, in which a total of four vehicles were involved, is not known. The accident occurred at around 12:30 p.m. at the Oudenrijn junction in the direction of Amsterdam. According to the police, four vehicles were involved. Two other people suffered minor injuries and were treated by the emergency services at the scene of the accident.

⛔ | De #A2 richting Amsterdam is dicht bij knooppunt Oudenrijn. Dit komt door een ongeval met meerdere voertuigen. Het verkeer kan vanaf knooppunt Everdingen omrijden via de A27 en A1. In dit artikel houden we je op de hoogte. https://t.co/oZTVvZU9Sw — Rijkswaterstaat Verkeersinformatie (@RWSverkeersinfo) November 4, 2023

The police are still investigating the cause of the accident. The road is therefore closed for the investigation. Furthermore, there is no information yet on when the road can be reopened. Rijkswaterstaat advises drivers heading towards Amsterdam to take a detour via the Everdingen junction.