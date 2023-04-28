Image
Martin Garrix at Southside Festival 2022 - Credit: Fred Gasch / Wikimedia Commons - License: CC-BY-SA
Friday, 28 April 2023 - 12:40
DJ Martin Garrix offers A'dam locals hotel stay during King's Day fireworks show
DJ Martin Garrix held a massive fireworks show in Amsterdam on King’s Day night. He bought his neighbors hotel stays so they wouldn’t complain about the noise, AT5 reports.
Garrix has been living in the penthouse of a luxury apartment complex on Gustav Mahlerlaan for years. He held a similar fireworks show on King’s Day last year.
“All neighbors below received a free hotel night from him,” a visitor to the apartment complex told the Amsterdam broadcaster.
Vuurwerkshow van Martin Garrix hier op Zuidas #Koningsdag2023 pic.twitter.com/REtCBAEWn8— Marjolein (Marj) (@Marjoleinnnn) April 27, 2023
I live next to Martin Garrix and every kings day he throws a rooftop party with fireworks lol pic.twitter.com/EpT30You8P— SamJ.eth (@samjstudios) April 27, 2023