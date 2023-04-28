DJ Martin Garrix held a massive fireworks show in Amsterdam on King’s Day night. He bought his neighbors hotel stays so they wouldn’t complain about the noise, AT5 reports.

Garrix has been living in the penthouse of a luxury apartment complex on Gustav Mahlerlaan for years. He held a similar fireworks show on King’s Day last year.

“All neighbors below received a free hotel night from him,” a visitor to the apartment complex told the Amsterdam broadcaster.

Vuurwerkshow van Martin Garrix hier op Zuidas #Koningsdag2023 pic.twitter.com/REtCBAEWn8 — Marjolein (Marj) (@Marjoleinnnn) April 27, 2023