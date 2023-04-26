Multiple shots were fired at an apartment building on Van Speykstraat in the Rotterdam residential neighborhood of Oude Westen on Wednesday morning. At least 18 bullet holes are visible in the stairwell windows on the first, second, and third floors, Rijnmond reported. No one got hurt.

The shooting happened at around 6:00 a.m. The police reported finding bullet casings at the scene. A witness told Rijnmond that investigators had placed at least 26 yellow evidence markers around the apartment building.

The police are investigating and called on witnesses to come forward.

On Tuesday morning, an explosive went off at the entrance of the apartment building next door. Locals told Rijnmond it was a massive blow. The blast damaged the building’s entrance and windows and several parked cars.

A police spokesperson could not say whether Tuesday’s explosion and Wednesday’s shooting are connected.