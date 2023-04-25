The Netherlands will work more closely with three other European countries to better protect vital infrastructure such as wind farms, gas pipelines, and internet cables in the North Sea against, for example, sabotage or espionage. The Netherlands, Belgium, Norway, and the United Kingdom agreed to this. “The security aspect is a serious issue,” Prime Minister Mark Rutte said upon arrival for a North Sea summit with other European leaders in Ostend, Belgium.

According to Rutte, stepping up NATO and EU sea patrols, among other things, can play a role in combating security risks, and the various countries’ security measures must be coordinated.

The four countries are expanding their offshore security cooperation in response to intelligence warnings about Russian espionage and possible sabotage plans in the North Sea. According to the military intelligence service MIVD, Russia is trying to map “what the Dutch energy supply looks like” to see how they can sabotage it.

The unexplained attack at the end of September last year on the natural gas pipelines Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 in the Baltic Sea is also still fresh in people’s minds. Until last summer, gas was transported from Russia to Germany via Nord Stream 1. Nord Stream 2 was never officially commissioned. When the pipes were blown up, Russia had already closed Nord Stream 1.

At the North Sea Summit, the leaders of nine countries and their ministers agreed that the area would become a large green power plant. They’ll devote special attention to the security aspect of essential infrastructure. According to a spokesperson for the Belgian Ministry of Justice, a letter of intent from the four countries will be signed as soon as possible and may be extended to more countries. According to Climate Minister Rob Jetten, who is also at the summit, the designers and implementers of new infrastructure must think differently and consider security from the start.

The nine countries want energy production to increase to 120 gigawatts by 2030 and 300 gigawatts in 2050. Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, the host of the second North Sea summit, said this capacity is enough to supply green energy from wind, and eventually also hydrogen, to 300 million households in Europe.

"Together, we must ensure that we also realize those ambitions in the coming years," said Jetten.

The Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and Denmark already signed on to a proposal last year in Esbjerg, Denmark, to build more offshore wind farms. The coalition has now expanded to include Ireland, France and Luxembourg in the EU, plus the United Kingdom and Norway. According to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, since the energy crisis last year, all leaders have realized that the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy must be accelerated. Can