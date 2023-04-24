An international research consortium from Europe and North America has discovered a new way to treat bacteria that avoids its drug-resistant mechanisms. Instead of targeting the bacteria itself, the treatment “disarms” resistant bacteria by targeting the “weapons” it uses to infect and spread, explained Christopher Jonkergouw, a Dutch Ph.D. student who led the study with professor Markus Linder at Aalto University in Finnland, in their results published in The Lancet.

The biggest problem with antimicrobial resistance is that it puts a massive strain on how useful current antibiotics are against bacteria. Between 1930 and 1950, it took bacteria an average of about 13 years to become resistant to antibiotics. Now that’s down to 1 to 2 years. Every year, over a million people die from drug-resistant bacteria strains, the researchers said. The consequences of bacterial resistance currently amount to over 50 billion euros in additional costs in the United States alone.

This new treatment uses a different tactic than traditional antibiotics. Instead of targeting the bacteria itself, the treatment targets the bacterial virulence - all the properties bacteria use to establish and spread infection. So instead of trying to kill the bacteria, the treatment just “disarms” it to make it less able to infect and spread. It also makes it easier for antibiotics to attack the bacteria, making lower doses possible.

According to the researchers, the treatment appears to be effective, even against the most problematic “superbug” bacteria that are resistant to almost all common antibiotics. Long-term, the treatment also does not result in bacteria building up resistance to antibiotics. Because it doesn’t harm the bacteria, there’s less pressure for them to become resistant.

The treatment still has a long way to go before it reaches the market, but the initial results are very hopeful, the researchers said. “Resistance has caused a huge blow against which most antibiotics are not equipped. Disarming the bacteria themselves may offer the solution,” said Professor Linder.