A man was shot and killed on Stelhout in Houten on Thursday morning, the Utrecht police said. The shooting happened in a parking lot in the residential area, according to AD.

The shooting happened at around 5:30 a.m. Two ambulances responded to the scene, but they could do nothing for the victim. A trauma team by helicopter was also deployed but called off when it became clear that the man was dead.

The police placed screens around the victim and cordoned off the area for investigations. The search for the perpetrator is also underway. A police helicopter is circling the area, and sniffer dogs are helping with the search, according to AD.