Dutch citizens in Sudan should prepare for a "prolonged stay in the country" and therefore take stock of their food supplies and other necessary resources. "Be sparing with them," wrote the Dutch Embassy in the capital, Khartoum. Violence has erupted in the country between the army and paramilitary groups, with more than 50 civilians and dozens of fighters already killed, according to medics.

Dutch people in the country were advised by the embassy to "stay in a safe place until further notice. Do not go out on the streets! Not even to go shopping, for example. The situation is very unsafe and unpredictable."

Furthermore, the embassy is in contact with Dutch citizens, who are urged to get full information through the Foreign Affairs Information Service. This way, they can be kept up to date on the latest developments. According to a spokesperson, they are in contact with about 50 Dutch citizens in Sudan.

"Take good care of yourself and your loved ones," the Dutch embassy wrote. "Together we will get through this intense time as best we can." Dutch people in Sudan are also urged to keep their relatives, family members and friends informed. This includes advice to inform them if there is a possibility that telephone and Internet traffic will break down and contact will be impossible.

Much is unclear about the situation in Sudan. "Both the army and the RSF (paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces ed.) claim to have control over a number of strategic places in Khartoum and other places in the country," writes the embassy, ​​which has not been able to confirm these reports.

Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra wrote on Twitter that he condemned the fighting in Sudan. "Deeply concerned about the fighting between military forces in Sudan. I call upon all parties to de-escalate and to stop all forms of violence immediately. Protection of the Sudanese people is a priority."

Earlier, the travel warning for the country had been tightened to red. The airport near Khartoum is closed.

