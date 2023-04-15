The police station in Naaldwijk (Zuid-Holland) was evacuated on Friday evening after someone brought in a suspicious object. After the Explosives Reconnaissance team examined the object, it turned out to be a grenade. According to a police spokesman, it was probably a grenade from World War II.

As a result, the area around the office was cordoned off for. A team from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Service Defence (EOD) secured the object for controlled detonation elsewhere. The area was then reopened.