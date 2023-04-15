An explosion at a museum in the center of Weesp occurred in the night from Friday to Saturday, the police confirmed reporting by AT5.

According to the news station, a bang was heard shortly after midnight at the museum in Nieuwstraat, whereupon police were alerted. When officers arrived at the scene, they found several broken windows. The area of the museum was then cordoned off.

With the loud bang, the police suspect it was caused by heavy fireworks. Since the explosion did not cause a fire, the fire department did not have to intervene, although they also arrived at the scene. As police are still investigating the case, residents who own a video doorbell are asked to check if any suspicious persons were filmed around midnight, AT5 reported.