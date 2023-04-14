The Netherlands has so far supplied Ukraine with military equipment valued at approximately 1.2 billion euros, said Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren on Thursday. The Cabinet intends to publicly release more information about the military supplies provided as other countries are increasingly choosing to do, she said.

Transparency is necessary to maintain support, Ollongren affirmed. "In addition, transparency about deliveries of military equipment effectively sends a signal to both Ukraine and Russia." Previously, supplied equipment was kept secret as much as possible to keep the Russians in the dark.

In a letter to the Tweede Kamer, the lower house of Parliament, the Cabinet named many deliveries that have already been completed, although the list is not exhaustive. The larger deliveries, such as armored howitzers and tanks, were already well known.

The list now also shows that the Netherlands supplied 441 vehicles, including 4-ton trucks, 21 bridges and 143 drones.

The Netherlands will receive part of its expenditure back from the European Peace Facility. For deliveries until the end of November 2022, the Netherlands will receive approximately 202.9 million euros in compensation, Ollongren said. The Netherlands has declared a total of 516 million euros under this facility thus far.