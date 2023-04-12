Schiphol Airport will again be busy during the upcoming vacation period, which starts in just ten days, however the situation should be much better compared to a year ago, the airport said in a statement. Last year, passengers on busy travel days found themselves stuck in dramatically long lines at security checkpoints that extended outside of the airport's departure halls and out on the street. This led to missed flights, scheduled routes that were either consolidated or moved to other airports, and an overwhelming amount of lost baggage.

"On busy days, including the weekend of 22 and 23 April, there will be queues – just as there were before the coronavirus pandemic – but not as long as in 2022. Together with all employees at the airport, Schiphol will ensure that the start of the holidays goes well this year," the airport said in a statement. Officially, the May vacation period runs from April 29 - May 7, however schools can decide on their own to extend the holiday by a week. As a result, the airport is anticipating more airline passengers from April 22 through May 14.

The airport is expecting an average of 66,000 passengers departing from Schiphol every day starting on April 22. This figure will rise well above 70,000 on peak days. The average is 14 percent higher compared to the 58,000 daily passengers who made their flights during the May holidays in 2022. During the same period in 2019, an average of 72,000 passengers departed per day.

This year's figures are affected by a restriction the airport imposed on airlines regarding the maximum number of passengers allowed. Through May 14, airline capacity will be further reduced by about 5,000 passengers per day, primarily during the morning hours. The restriction is much more flexible than what the airport imposed last summer, but airlines and vacation providers wanted all restrictions lifted for this vacation period.

Over the past year, Schiphol has since managed to hire over 850 new security guards, though some are still going through background checks or training. The airport also completed a pilot program where passengers on some flights were given an opportunity to schedule a time to go through security, instead of waiting in an hours-long queue. The pilot program was expanded into a structural solution available to anyone flying within the Schengen Area.

"The recent Easter weekend went well at Schiphol, and we're pleased about that," said Schiphol's interim CEO, Ruud Sondag. He alluded to Easter as being like a dress rehearsal for the big show starting later this month. "It will be quite a bit busier, and we are confident that it will all work out too,"

Schiphol asked that people pay attention to an upcoming campaign about ways to be better prepared for the security checks, and tips about what to wear and how to pack. Schiphol has also tried to improve efficiency regarding where passengers are screened, and better use of security equipment. "At Schiphol we make use of 3D CT scans and you do not need to remove electronics, liquids or filled water bottles from your hand baggage."

The airport does not want passengers to arrive too early. Instead, people should aim to arrive on time according to airline recommendations of two hours before flights within the European Union, and three hours before intercontinental flights. Additionally, travellers should check in early, and those flying with KLM, Transavia or TUI can use baggage drop off and check in desks at the P3 parking lot.

Also, anyone flying with an underage child should make sure they have the necessary documents from the child's parents or guardians, and should follow rules from the Marechaussee, the military branch that secures the airport and handles passport control.