Over two-thirds, 68%, of motorists in the Netherlands would adhere to a 30-kilometer-per-hour speed limit in built-up areas, according to a survey by the safe traffic association VVN. According to the association, reducing the speed limit within cities and towns from 50 to 30 km/h can significantly increase traffic safety.

The Foundation for Road Safety Research (SWOV) previously estimated that reducing the speed limit from 50 to 30 km/h on half of the streets could prevent up to 31 percent of road deaths and injuries. More than half, 54%, of the VVN’s respondents think that a lower speed limit would make built-up areas safer, with 66% saying that motorists often drive too fast.

According to a previous VVN study, the greatest feeling of insecurity in residential areas stems from motorists who drive too fast. That same study found that it is often unconscious motives that make motorists not comply with the speed limit. “For example, motorists don’t realize they’re speeding because they are in a hurry.”

Survey respondents suggested high fines and increasing the chance of being caught to reduce speeding. Road users also think it would be easier to stick to the speed limit if there were more warnings about where the speed applies.

“The VVN sees the reduction of the speed limit from 50 to 30 km/h in built-up areas as a positive and feasible development,” the association said. It called on municipalities to speed up the introduction of the lower speed limit.