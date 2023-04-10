The authorities on Texel searched late into the night for Ramona, a 46-year-old German tourist who disappeared from a campsite on the island on Saturday. So far, they’ve found no sign of her. The search continues on Monday.

The woman was “in a worrying condition” when she left the campsite north of the island on Saturday afternoon, a police spokesperson told NH Nieuws. “She was going to walk the dog, but when she left, she didn’t have the dog with her,” the police said.

Ramona was last seen at around 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. She is 1.55 meters tall and has short blond hair. She was last seen wearing a green scarf, blue jacket, blue pants, and a black backpack.

Several helicopters, drones, and sniffer dogs were deployed for the search. The rescue service KNRM, the Veteran Search Team, and the Coast Guard also joined the search, according to NOS.