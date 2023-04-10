A 46-year-old German tourist who went missing on Texel on Saturday was found in good health, the Noord-Holland police said on Monday. “We thank everyone who helped look for her,” the police said on Twitter.

The woman left a campsite on the north of the island on Saturday afternoon and disappeared without a trace. The police said she was in a “worrying condition” when she left.

Emergency services, including sniffer dogs, helicopters, and drones, combed the island and surrounding waters for the woman all weekend.

The police did not say where the woman was found.