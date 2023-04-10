Emergency services evacuated an asylum center in Sweikhuizen, Limburg, on Monday morning due to a fire. One child had to go to the hospital with smoke inhalation. Five other children were treated at the scene, ANP and 1Limburg reported.

Records show the emergency services first responded to the fire before 10:30 a.m. They elevated the alarm fifteen minutes later.

The fire started in one of the asylum shelter’s bedrooms and caused a lot of smoke, according to 1Limburg. Firefighters quickly got the blaze under control and ventilated the building.

The asylum center in Sweikhuzen is located in a former monastery. It can accommodate around 250 asylum seekers.