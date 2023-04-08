Amusement parks are preparing for the Easter weekend, the traditional opening weekend of their high season. "We are hoping for a lot of fun," said Karin Kuiper, chair of the Club van Elf. The group represents many theme parks, zoos and museums, including the Efteling, Apenheul and the Van Gogh Museum.

Kuiper said she could not yet predict how busy it will be on Easter. "It depends very much on the weather, what else there is to do and the choices people make."

The Keukenhof in Lisse said that the entry tickets for Saturday and Sunday are sold out.

"Pleasant crowds are also expected in nature reserves," according to a spokesperson for Staatsbosbeheer. Although the weather will also plays an important role in the popularity of nature areas. "Traditionally, we see that there is a need to go for a walk with the family."

Staatsbosbeheer has urges visitors to stay on marked paths, keep the dog on a leash and take garbage back home for disposal.

Dutch infrastructure agency Rijkswaterstaat also expects more traffic on the road throughout the Easter weekend, especially on Easter Monday. The major causes of traffic jams during the Easter weekend will likely be the Keukenhof and the Designer Outlet shopping center in Roermond.

The Easter motor races scheduled at the Zandvoort Circuit will probably cause crowds on the roads to the Noord-Holland seaside resort on Saturday and Sunday. On Easter Monday, in addition to day trips and other tourism, there will also be many people returning home from a short holiday causing traffic on the roads.