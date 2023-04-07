There is too much uncertainty about regulations regarding sex workers, says Soa Aids Nederland. The rules differ per municipality, are often "outdated" and "do not reflect the reality of sex workers," the organization said. Soa Aids Nederland provides expertise on the detection and prevention of sexually transmitted infections, including HIV, and advocates for public policy changes.

The organization launched a database on Friday so sex workers can look up the rules regarding their occupation in different municipalities. It is often difficult for sex workers to comply with the applicable rules, said Soa Aids Nederland. For example, in some municipalities it is forbidden to engage in sex work from a residence, even if few other locations are available. Sex workers can then end up in the illegal circuit, a spokesperson explained.

The new database shows that in Diemen, for example, sex work in a home is not allowed, but it is allowable in the nearby municipalities of Amsterdam and Amstelveen. The conditions under which working from home is permitted may also differ per municipality.

Soa Aids Nederland has called on municipalities to relax their rules for sex workers. Because if they are forced to work illegally, they run a much greater risk of becoming victims of violence or human trafficking. At the same time, if they work illegally, they may be afraid to go to the police in cases of abuse.

The Cabinet is working on a law about compulsory permits for sex workers which can place them in a national database. The coalition parties want to regulate the sector, precisely to prevent and tackle coercion and exploitation.

However, Soa Aids Nederland thinks that the law will not solve the problems described, because it is still the municipalities that are allowed to determine whether or not someone gets a permit. According to the organization, municipalities may also determine for themselves which rules they will draw up for sex workers within the context of the new law.

The Association of Dutch Municipalities has stated that it supports the new law. "It is a good thing if there are uniform rules," said a spokesperson. But, he said, policy on sex work will continue to differ per municipality. Sex work is simply more common in one municipality than in another. "Just like for coffeeshops, municipalities themselves determine how many permits are issued."