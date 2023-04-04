PSV defeated SV Spakenburg 1-2 on Tuesday to reach the KNVB Cup final. Erick Gutierrez and Patrick van Aanholt scored for Ruud van Nistelrooij’s side, with Dwayne Green getting the goal for Spakenburg. PSV will find out who they face in the final tomorrow night, as Ajax and Feyenoord face each other in the other semi-final.

PSV was missing Oliver Boscagli and Phillip Mwene through for the match. Phillip Mwene picked up an injury against NEC at the weekend. Boscagli made his first start in a year since recovering from his injury, and van Nistelrooij did not want to risk the French defender playing two matches in a row so quickly.

Guus Til was played through for the first big chance of the match after 20 minutes, but the midfielder scuffed his shot, appealing for a penalty that was not given.

Patrick van Aanholt tested Alessandro Damen with a shot from a distance, but it was clear that the amateurs were succeeding in frustrating the Cup holders with fouls and aggressive play.

However, PSV did take the lead after 43 minutes through Erick Gutierrez. A corner was headed on by Andre Ramalho before being bundled in from point-blank range by the Mexican midfielder.

It was the worst possible start to the second half for Spakenburg as PSV got their second within a minute of the second half starting, and yet again, it was a defender who scored it. Xavi Simons lobbed the ball up for van Aanholt to run onto, who then volleyed it into the far corner.

However, the goals from defenders kept coming, with Dwayne Green hitting a beautiful long-distance shot which left PSV goalkeeper Joel Drommel with no chance after 59 minutes played.

Spakenburg gave it their all but could not trouble the PSV goal enough to get an equalizer, with the cup holders looking comfortable throughout. PSV advanced to the final for the second season in a row. They defeated Ajax in the final last season in de Kuip in Rotterdam.