A 49-year-old man from Utrecht died in a parachuting accident near the Teuge airfield in Gelderland on Sunday, the police said on Twitter.

The accident happened around 3:45 p.m. near Zandenallee. Exactly what went wrong is still unclear. The police cordoned off the area for an investigation. In addition to the emergency services, the police’s aviation specialists also responded to the scene.

A local told Omroep Gelderland that he saw tree branches fall and went to see what happened. He found the parachutist lying lifeless on the ground.

The Nationaal Paracentrum Teuge - the largest parachuting center in the Netherlands - is located on the Teuge airfield.