Feyenoord has strengthened its grip on the first spot in the Eredivisie. The Rotterdammers won the derby against Sparta and profited from the points that Ajax lost earlier on Sunday against Go Ahead Eagles (0-0). Feyenoord has an eight-point lead over Ajax with seven matches to go and can start counting down to their first league title since 2017.

Manager Arne Slot is on his way to an impressive achievement. Fifteen players left Feyenoord last summer after the side had reached the final of the UEFA Conference League. Slot successfully created a tight-knit group with all the newcomers quickly. Feyenoord has only lost to PSV in the league (4-3).

Slot had to make two changes to his side that beat Ajax in their 3-2 win in the Amsterdam Arena. Right back, Lutsharel Geertruida was injured, and Oussama Idrissi was suspended for the fixture at De Kasteel.

Igor Paixao was given the nod over Javairo Dilrosun to replace Idrissi. Slot saw that decision pay off early in the match. Paixao received the ball from a clearance, hitting a shot hard and high into the net in the 12th minute.

Feyenoord was dominant, and Sparta could only show the first sign of danger halfway through the first half. Goalkeeper Timo Wellenreuther saved an attempt from attacker Koki Saito.

Wellenreuther was left with no chance later on with the shot from Mica Pinto. The Left-Back turned inside and scored a beautiful goal (1-1). Sparta seemed to be going into halftime with the lead, but Wellenreuther saved his side twice. The keeper first saved an attempt from Vito van Crooij in the 45th minute. After a handball from Mats Wieffer, Wellenreuther also saved a badly taken penalty from van Crooij. The German keeper was also crucial in the win against Ajax two weeks ago.

Feyenoord pulled the game toward them after halftime. Sebastian Szymanski should have put Slot’s side into the lead early in the second half, but defender Mike Eerdhuijzen prevented the goal.

Santiago Gimenez kicked the ball over in the 69th minute. The Mexican striker was successful a minute later. Gimenez poked the ball past Nick Olij into the goal using his left foot. David Hancko decided the match with 15 minutes to go with the 1-3.