Climate activists blindfolded dozens of statues in various locations around the country on Sunday. These included the statue of Aletta Jacobs in Groningen, Queen Wilhelmina in Utrecht and Apeldoorn, and Boniface in Dokkum. Statues in other countries were also blindfolded. Scientist Rebellion, an international movement of scientists and academics concerned about the climate, said it is responsible for the action.

The last #IPCC report says current policies won't bring carbon emissions down fast enough. We demand that governments #FaceTheFacts about the climate emergency, #TellTheTruth and take concrete actions to prevent a complete climate breakdown! #EarnAStatue pic.twitter.com/1xMbIzkXZi — Scientist Rebellion Finland (@SrFinland) April 2, 2023

The group, which describes itself as a sister organization to Extinction Rebellion, is calling on leaders to take action on climate and not turn their backs on science. "The latest IPCC report released last week makes it painfully clear once again that the climate crisis and ecological disaster threaten our survival and require immediate action."

In addition, "As scientists, we have been sounding the alarm about the climate crisis for decades. We wrote letters, signed petitions and gave lectures. But governments didn't listen to our warnings, and year after year, emissions continued to rise." As a result, famous statues in European cities such as Barcelona, Helsinki, Munich, Nice, Paris, Stockholm and Zurich were also blindfolded.

#ScientistRebellion demands that governments #FaceTheFacts about the #ClimateEmergency, #TellTheTruth and take concrete actions to prevent further climate breakdown. These pictures are from Switzerland, but we are everywhere: @ScientistRebel1 pic.twitter.com/6gLyX6xHIm — Sanja Hakala (@SanjaHakala) April 2, 2023

Last week, there was a similar action called "Statue Sunday." At that time, the statues of Rembrandt van Rijn in Leiden and Spinoza in Amsterdam were blindfolded as well as statues in other countries. "This is our second Sunday action, and many more will follow," the action group claimed.