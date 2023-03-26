The action group Scientist Rebellion has blindfolded several statues in the Netherlands in the night from Saturday to Sunday. Among others, the statues of Rembrandt van Rijn in Leiden were blindfolded, as photos show. A sign was also placed on the statues asking them to face the facts that there is a climate emergency.

Netherlands - Leiden - Rembrandt



Some of the most severe and irreversible impacts of climate change, such as the loss of ice sheets and the collapse of major ocean currents, are becoming more likely.#sciencenotsilence #facethefacts #earnastatue

(4/11) pic.twitter.com/Qsxlca7VHV — Scientist Rebellion Netherlands (@SR_Netherlands) March 26, 2023

According to Scientist Rebellion, the statues of Spinoza next to Amsterdam City Hall and of Erasmus near the Laurenskerk Church in Rotterdam were also blindfolded. The blindfolding of the statues is part of a worldwide campaign in more than 10 countries, according to the group. Statues were also reportedly blindfolded in Australia, Denmark, Ireland and Spain. https://twitter.com/SR_Netherlands/status/1639929615656337409





Ireland - Dublin



Climate change exacerbates existing social and economic inequalities, with vulnerable communities and regions being the most affected.#sciencenotsilence #facethefacts #earnastatue

(8/11) pic.twitter.com/zCHmr3pQYB — Scientist Rebellion Netherlands (@SR_Netherlands) March 26, 2023

The climate action group wants to call on those in power not to look away from the climate crisis and ecological disaster "that threatens our very existence". “We chose statues because they are iconic symbols that can be found in cities around the world. If our world leaders hope to one day earn a statue, they must now radically change course and do what is necessary to halt biodiversity loss and reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net zero in 2025," said a spokesperson for the action group.

The group speaks of a first so-called Sunday action and informs that "many more will follow." Scientist Rebellion is an international movement of scientists and academics concerned about the climate.