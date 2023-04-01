Tens of thousands of tulips will brighten Amsterdam from Saturday, when the eighth edition of the Amsterdam Tulip Festival begins. Last November, tulips were planted all over the city for a colorful April month. For instance, thousands of tulip bulbs were planted by school children, volunteers and community members in Vondelpark and ten neighborhood gardens throughout the city.

Tulips were also planted in planters in shopping streets, malls, squares and bridges, such as Dam Square and near Central Station. Bulbs were also planted in the garden of the Rijksmuseum, including the white and red tulip 'Johan Strauss'. At the Hilton Hotel in Amsterdam-Zuid is the white 'Peace' tulip, which commemorates John Lennon and Yoko Ono's 'bed-in' at the hotel.

The tulip festival lasts until the end of April.