The number of aggressive passengers on board flights to or from Schiphol decreased significantly in the past year, according to the Human Environment and Transport Inspectorate’s annual report on the State of Schiphol. It attributed the decrease to the lifting of coronavirus restrictions early in 2022, NH Nieuws reports.

Last year, Schiphol flights dealt with just under 750 aggressive travelers, compared to over 880 the year before.

In 2020 and 2021, airline passengers had to wear a face mask at Schiphol and on board the plane. Some passengers disagreed with the rule and showed their dissatisfaction by attacking the crew or fellow passengers.

The Inspectorate does not track how many travelers are aggressive at the airport before boarding, but it received signals that the number of incidents in the departure hall was increasing. That is partly due to staff shortages at security and baggage handling, often resulting in long lines at Schiphol last year.

Airlines conduct aggression training every year to prepare their cabin and flight crew. They learn how to safely overpower and handcuff an aggressive person, among other things. Last weekend, the crew of a KLM flight en route to Canada had to do just that. The plane returned to Schiphol, and the Koninklijke Marechaussee detained the aggressive passenger.