A passenger on a KLM flight to Calgary in Canada behaved so aggressively that the crew felt it necessary to handcuff the man to his seat, turn the flight around, and return to Schiphol Airport on Sunday.

The incident occurred about two hours into the flight when the Boeing 777-200 was flying over Iceland, NH Nieuws reports. The plane landed at the Amsterdam Airport at around 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, where the Koninklijke Marechaussee was waiting to take the aggressive passenger into custody.

A spokesperson for the Koninklijke Marechaussee, a policing force that works as part of the Dutch military and is responsible for airport security, told NH Nieuws that it was still unclear precisely what happened on the plane. He couldn’t say who the passenger was being aggressive towards.