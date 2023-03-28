Organization Beleef het Lente decided to shut down its webcams following brooding peregrine falcons on the Rijksmuseum. The birds’ eggs didn’t make it. “It is expected that as the hormone levels that push the birds to breed fall, the cams will not see much in the near future.”

The webcams following the two birds of prey as they protected their three eggs had fascinated a large audience, and it was with dismay that people watched the first two eggs break. “We had hope and faith in the remaining egg, just like the peregrine falcons,” Beleef het Lente said.

“Unfortunately, it didn’t make it.”

The organization will keep an eye on the birds in the coming weeks. If they show signs of breeding again, Beleef het Lente will turn the webcams on again. “The bond between the male and female is good. There is enough food,” the organization said. “Egg cells can start maturing in the female again after a minimum of two weeks. And then the whole courtship has to be done all over again.”

The organization stated, “We’ll see what happens around the nest in the coming days and weeks.”