BoerBurgerBeweging (BBB) chairwoman Caroline van der Plas has no ambitions to become prime minister, but said "never say never," she revealed on the TV program WNL on Sunday. Van der Plas thinks the role of parliamentary group leader suits her better and has other people in mind who could become prime minister.

Wordt @lientje1967 de volgende premier? Zelf heeft ze die ambitie in ieder geval niet. "Ik heb wel een paar hele goede namen in mijn hoofd." Ze vindt haar rol als fractieleider beter bij zich passen, maar "zeg nooit nooit". #WNL pic.twitter.com/3UGXzAF0ZJ — WNL Op Zondag (@WNLOpZondag) March 26, 2023

"Controlling that role that I have as party leader and member of parliament, I think that's just a very nice role that suits me well," said Van der Plas. She has a few "very good people" in mind who "could do that" if BBB becomes the strongest force in the next general election and enters the Cabinet. "Whether they want to do that is another thing," she said.

"This might sound a bit strange, but I have absolutely nothing to do with something like that," the BBB leader said after seeing pictures of Mark Rutte giving French President Emmanuel Macron a warm welcome in The Hague in January. "When you're prime minister, you have to go up to all these people and talk to them, wave and laugh at the camera," she sighed.

According to a poll by Maurice de Hond released on Sunday, the BBB would become the largest party by a wide margin if parliamentary elections were held today. According to that poll, Van der Plas claimed she would "definitely" be ready for elections if the Cabinet collapses.

Van der Plas said that immediately after the 2021 parliamentary elections, she began drawing up a "rough list" of people who could enter the Tweede Kamer for the BBB. Overall, she is confident she can put together a good list, having also put a lot of effort into the elections for the Provincial Council and the Senate.