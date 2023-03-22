The authorities searched two aircraft after a bomb threat that halted air traffic to and from Eindhoven Airport for hours on February 24. It was already known that the Koninklijke Marechaussee searched a plane from Prague at Eindhoven Airport. But the Marechaussee now told NOS that authorities also searched a plane in Prague that was about to depart for Schiphol Airport.

“We received a report from the Czech Republic at the national control room about a possible bomb on an airplane that was on its way to the Netherlands,” said Robert van Kapel, a spokesperson for the Koninklijke Marechaussee. This policing force works as part of the Dutch military and is responsible for airport security.

The Marechaussee searched a Transavia plane that was on its way to Eindhoven Airport immediately after it landed. “But an aircraft that was preparing to take off from Prague was also searched,” Van Kapel said. No bombs were found in either plane.

The bomb threat halted air traffic to and from Eindhoven Airport for hours on February 24. Eight flights were diverted to Amsterdam, Brussels, Maastricht, and Weeze airports. Eleven flights were canceled, and 26 were delayed.

The security services in the Netherlands and the Czech Republic have tried to find out who made the threat, but so far, to no avail.