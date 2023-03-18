A very large fire raged at the former sex club, YinYang, on Heinsbergerweg in the city of Roermond, Limburg early on Saturday. Shortly before 5 a.m., the fire was largely under control, a spokesperson for the Limburg-Noord security region said.

The flames had been out of control, as the fire department initially had problems with the water supply. Due to the size of the blaze, the alarm was elevated to a “very large fire.” The fire department responded with four fire engines and three water trucks.

It is not yet clear how the fire started. An investigation by the police is currently underway. There was no one in the building when the fire department arrived. According to a spokesperson, the fire considerably damaged the back of the building.

YinYang was a popular erotic sauna club until it was shut down by the mayor of Roermond following a major police raid in 2016, initially because drugs had been found in the establishment. It was discovered later that the operating permit had expired, according to local newspaper De Limburger.

The YinYang website stated that work was underway behind the scenes to prepare for a reopening.