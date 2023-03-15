Voters in the Netherlands can cast their votes for their Provincial Councils and water boards today. They can do so at the primary school around the corner or many train stations, but there are also a few more extraordinary polling stations open today.

In the municipality of Hoesche Waard, people can cast their votes in the historical Poldersche Molen in the town of Maasdam. The mill was built in 1749. De Meern, Utrecht, has a polling station at Castellum Hoge Woerd on the site of a former Roman fortress.

Op bezoek bij misschien wel het mooiste stembureau van het land: de Poldersche Molen in Maasdam. Het is binnen erg knus. ⁦Straks meer bij ⁦@RTV_Rijnmond⁩ #verkiezingen pic.twitter.com/tGs73RD5K6 — Esther Schalkwijk (@EstherReports) March 15, 2023

In Kerkrade, a tractor is pulling around a mobile polling station. The municipality opted for this method because voter turnout is often low in the municipality, according to NOS.

De Stembus komt naar je toe in Kerkrade https://t.co/Bf2DiBDGYG pic.twitter.com/F9zvwexBvT — 1Limburg (@1Limburg) March 14, 2023

Arnhem also has a mobile polling station. A trolley bus from 1949 will do the rounds in the municipality from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Letterlijk naar de stembus: hier in Arnhem stem je in een oude trolleybus https://t.co/ZYH0uxNUAW pic.twitter.com/qa2B9wl0kz — De Gelderlander (@dgbetuwe) March 14, 2023

The city of Groningen set up a polling station in the 13th century Aa-church. Voters can also go to the Hoofdstation - the 1896 building is considered one of the most beautiful train stations in the Netherlands.

Ede voters can cast their vote at the pancake house De Langenberg. Leeuwarden and Culemborg opened their city halls as polling stations

Stemmen in het stadhuis van Leeuwarden 💖 pic.twitter.com/N7oDsg5tLN — Paula ✨ (@paulaheeger) March 15, 2023

Amsterdam voters have a range of special polling stations to choose from, including the Tolhuistuin restaurant and culture center, the Maritime Museum, the Concertgebouw, the Planetarium, and the Olympic Stadium