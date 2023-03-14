Utrecht will again commemorate the attack on a tram in the city four years after the incident. Gökmen T. shot inside and around a tram on the 24 Oktoberplein on March 18, 2019, killing four people and injuring many others.

T. was sentenced to life in prison for the incident, which was considered to be a terrorist act.

There will be a moment of silence in memory of the victims on Saturday at 10:43 a.m., the exact moment the violence started. The Dom Tower will strike one time for each fatality, and flags will fly at half staff.

The commemoration will begin at 10:30 a.m. with a speech by Mayor Sharon Dijksma. Relatives, aid workers, witnesses, the city council and Jsutice Minister Dilan Yesilgöz will be among those present at the ceremony. People will also be able to place flowers and wreaths at the location.

Last year, more than two hundred people attended the commemoration at the memorial site that was set up on 24 Oktoberplein. It was the first time people could reflect on the assault in public as the restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic prevented such gatherings from happening sooner.

This time, a commemorative plaque will also be unveiled. The plaque features a poem by Ruven van Gogh titled, “Niemand Vergeet,” which translates to “Nobody Forgets” in English.