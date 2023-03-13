A couple from Apeldoorn won 1.1 million euros at the Holland Casino in Rotterdam on Sunday afternoon. They won the Mega Millions Jackpot after popping in ahead of the Feyenoord-Volendam Eredivisie match at De Kuip, the casino announced.

“The couple did not immediately realize what was happening until the neighbor congratulated them on the jackpot,” casino manager Johan Kamma said. “After they had recovered from the initial shock, with a glass of champagne, it started to sink in.”

According to Kamma, the couple asked to remain anonymous and said they’d be going to work as usual on Monday. “Then they left for the Kuip!”

According to Holland Casino, this was the seventh time the Mega Millions Jackpot slot machine paid out this year. It’s paid out four times in Valkenburg and once each at the Holland Casino branches in Nijmegen, Amsterdam Centrum, and now, Rotterdam.

Sunday’s win was the highest so far this year but not the highest ever. The biggest win in the Netherlands was in 2015 when a player won 3.6 million at the machine in Holland Casino in Utrecht.