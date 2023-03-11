In all Dutch provinces, except Zeeland, code yellow for slippery conditions is in effect until Saturday morning at 10 a.m. Meteorological institute KNMI issued the warning due to residual snow, snowfall and, since midnight, also freezing wet road sections.

According to the KNMI, there may be obstructions to traffic and outdoor activities due to the localized slippery conditions, which will disappear during the morning.

Overall, Saturday will be sunny at times and it will remain dry. However, roads will still be slippery due to freezing temperatures until the morning. The wind will come from the west and be light to moderate but rather strong in the northern coastal areas.

In the northeast of the Netherlands, there is a chance of a (winter) shower. The maximum temperature will be around 6 degrees.