The police caused some panic at Amsterdam Central Station on Thursday evening when they fired shots while arresting a suspect in a stabbing on Stationsplein. The man stabbed someone at the Ibis hotel next to the station, Parool and AT5 report.

Op deze beelden, die rondgaan op snapchat, is te zien dat er na de schoten korte tijd paniek ontstond rond het Centraal Stationhttps://t.co/tM8CriFwVW pic.twitter.com/QNuE7umuJP — AT5 (@AT5) March 9, 2023

The police responded to a report of a stabbing at around 11:15 p.m., a police spokesperson said. Responding officers quickly spotted the man walking around with a knife.

According to the police, the man did not respond to their instructions to give himself up, so they fired shots. Officers also used a taser in the arrest, according to AT5.

The police arrested the suspect within ten minutes of responding to the scene, a spokesperson told ANP.

#Amsterdam centraal station stationsplein. #politie lost schoten en #taserd verdachte in bezit van twee #messen bij aanhouding. Verd had in het #Ibis hotel een man neergestoken. Slachtoffer zwaargewond per ambulance naar zkh. Plaats delict afgezet sporenonderzoek door #politie. pic.twitter.com/OzTwXuHoLH — Martin Damen (@martindamen58) March 10, 2023

Paramedics took the victim of the stabbing to a hospital. According to AT5, the victim had severe injuries. The police did not say anything about the possible motive.

Footage on social media shows that the gunshots caused some panic at Amsterdam Central Station. People were running in all directions and trying to find a safe space in the station.

Amsterdam centraal station #stationsplein. #politie lost schoten bij aanhouding #getaserde verdachte die een man in het Ibis Hotel had neergestoken. Het #steekincident vond vanavond om 23.14 uur plaats. Man zwaargewond per amb naar zkh. Plaats delict afgezet politieonderzoek. pic.twitter.com/T8hBLA9r8c — Martin Damen (@martindamen58) March 10, 2023

#Steekpartij in het #IbisHotel op het #Stadionsplein in #Amsterdam. Bij aankomst van de politie ging de verdachte ervandoor #politie vuurde vier waarschuwingsschoten af en kon uiteindelijk de verdachte taseren en aanhouden. De politie doet onderzoek. pic.twitter.com/2CGkdM5QOa — Kyrlian (@Kyrliandebot) March 10, 2023

