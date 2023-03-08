Many international trains operated by the NS and Thalys will be cancelled Friday due to a train strike in Belgium. The rail workers in that country will go on strike to demand more budget to raise wages and pension security.

The 24-hour strike will begin at 10 p.m. on Thursday. The NS cancelled seven trains from Amsterdam to Brussels on Friday, and six trains in the opposite direction. Very few trains will operate between Roosendaal and Antwerp, and between Maastricht and Liège.

The Thalys also cancelled trains on Thursday with rail strikes ongoing in France. Over the two-day period, the international train operator cut seven Amsterdam departures from its schedule, and four trips to the Dutch capital. The ticketing website for Thalys did show some availability on trains from Amsterdam to Brussels on Thursday and Friday, while journeys to Paris were largely sold out. A similar situation could be seen for the reverse trip.

"The advice for people who still have to go to Belgium or France: choose transport other than rail," a spokesperson for the NS told ANP.

A spokesperson for Eurostar was able to confirm one cancellation to Amsterdam, and another from Amsterdam on Thursday. The train operator said it was not yet clear what the schedule would be on Friday. "We don’t anticipate any impact on our timetable from Belgian strike action. However, if you’re travelling with us on that day, French strike action may impact your journey," Eurostar said on its website. It advised its passengers to monitor its website for the most up-to-date information.

Eurostar did have some tickets available on trains from London to Amsterdam, but very few seats were open in the opposite direction.

Earlier this week, several international trains to and from France, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, and England were cancelled due to strikes in France as well as Germany.