AZ picked up a shock victory in Rome against Lazio in the first leg of their UEFA Conference League knockout tie. Pedro scored for Lazio after 18 minutes before Vangelis Pavlidis, and Milos Kerkez scored for Pascal Jansen’s side.

AZ was missing many players for the match. Bruno Martins Indi, Sam Beukema, Riechedly Bazoer, and Dani de Wit were all unavailable.

The Alkmaarders went behind after 18 minutes. Ex-Barcelona, Chelsea, and Roma winger Pedro got the goal for the Italians, who are third in the Italian league Serie A.

However, AZ equalized at the perfect time. Greek striker Vangelis Pavlidis got them level right before halftime.

Despite the pressure from Lazio, it was AZ that took the lead after left back Milos Kerkez finished off a beautiful team attack after 62 minutes.

AZ was able to hold on to pick up possibly their most impressive win in Europe to date as a club. The Return leg will be played in Alkmaar next Thursday.