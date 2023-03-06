PSV beat RKC Waalwijk 0-1 on Sunday to make it five matches unbeaten in a row. Johan Bakayoko continued his fine run of form with the match's only goal.

PSV was comfortable throughout the match and probably should have scored more, with Joey Veerman coming close several times. Xavi Simons was a thorn in RKC's side and was a target for fouls from the Waalwijkers.

Bad news for PSV came when Luuk de Jong went off with an ankle injury. However, de Jong told ESPN after the match that he does not think the injury is a serious one. "The pitch is a bit uneven. I just misstepped".

PSV are six points behind leaders Feyenoord with ten matches remaining. Ajax and AZ are also ahead of the Eindhoven side.

Sparta Rotterdam hammered Excelsior away in the Rotterdam derby. The match was level at halftime after an own goal by Redouan El Yaakoubi and an equalizer from Couhaib Driouech before Sparta scored three goals in the first 15 minutes of the second half.

A deft finish from Koki Saito made it 1-2 after 49 minutes before Sparta took full advantage of Excelsior's poor defending from set pieces by scoring two goals from corners. Tobias Lauritsen headed home after 56 minutes before Bart Vriends did the same four minutes later. Excelsior is two points off the relegation playoff spot and three points ahead of FC Groningen, who are in the relegation position.

SC Cambuur, the bottom of the league, picked up a surprising victory by beating Go Ahead Eagles 4-1 on Sunday evening. Michael Breij, Mimoun Mahi, Bjorn Johnson, and Navarone Foor got the goals for the side from Leeuwarden, who are now one point off Groningen and four away from safety.