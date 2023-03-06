Separate issues regarding defective train tracks and train signals were causing several problems on train routes to and from Amsterdam, said Dutch national railway NS and infrastructure firm ProRail. A total of three separate problems were announce, which will impact passengers on a handful of routes Monday morning.

No trains are expected to run on the route between Schiphol Airport and Amsterdam Zuid for much of the morning, the organizations said. The problems on the route are caused by a defective section of track. The problem is expected to continue until at least until 11 a.m.

Additionally, trains will be cancelled between the airport and Diemen Zuid for the same reason. The problem on this section, affecting the route between Schiphol and Amersfoort Centraal, will also continue until at least 11 a.m.

The NS also said that there will be far fewer Intercity trains between Amsterdam Centraal and Leiden Centraal on Monday. The signal failures along that route means passengers should account for at least 15 minutes of additional travel time between the two cities. This should continue until 1 p.m.

In all three situations, NS said they updated their travel planner. The train operator advised people to follow their website for the latest information.