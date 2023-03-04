Winter weather is expected in the Netherlands in the coming week. Temperatures will drop and there is a daily chance of wintry precipitation, Weeronline reported.

Starting Sunday, a northwest wind will carry colder air into the Netherlands, making it colder than recent days by a maximum of about 4 to 6 degrees. The wind chill factor will be slightly lower due to a bleak wind. Furthermore, some showers may occur across the country and there is a chance of sleet or hail.

Monday will be mostly rain or sleet, but starting Tuesday, the chance of snow will increase and a thin layer of snow may remain. In addition, there will be light freezing during the night, which may make roads slippery.

It will be about 2 degrees colder than normal this time of year. Normally it is 8 or 9 degrees in the afternoon at the beginning of March and the minimums are often a few degrees above zero in the nights, according to Weeronline. However, this is not very unusual, because last year there were wintry showers at the end of March and it snowed on April 1.