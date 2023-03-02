A cyclist died in a collision with a scooter rider on Rembrandtplein in Amsterdam on Wednesday night. The scooter rider fled the scene on foot, leaving the scooter behind. One person was arrested later the following morning.

The accident happened around 11:30 p.m. in the middle of the tram tracks near Halvemaansteeg. First responders were unable to save the cyclist’s life, the Amsterdam police said on Twitter.

Eyewitnesses described the victim as a man in his early seventies. One witness told AT5 he was 72, and others told NOS 73. Photos from the scene show the vehicle is from the Felyx scooter-sharing service.

Police said late Thursday morning that they took a 19-year-old Rotterdam man into custody for the accident. The suspect was caught in Breda, about 100 kilometers south of the accident site.

"It is still being investigated if he was also driving the scooter at the time of the accident," police said.

Immediately after the accident, police cordoned off the area for forensic investigation. They’re also asking witnesses to come forward.