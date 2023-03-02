Ajax, PSV and Feyenoord defeated their opponents in the quarter finals of the KNVB Beker. De Graafschap, ADO Den Haag and SC Heerenveen were beaten to ensure a dream draw for amateur side SV Spakenburg who have also made it this far.

Feyenoord were first up for the three giants of Dutch football. After Spakenburg’s shock victory in Utrecht on Tuesday, the Rotterdammers were victorious in the Abe Lenstra stadium. A beautifully played team goal which was finished by Santiago Gimenez in the 80th minute gave Arne Slot’s side the victory.

PSV had it much easier against second division side ADO Den Haag. Johan Bakayoko set the tone after only 12 minutes with a volley which was deflected into the net. Guus Til made it 2-0 just nine minutes later as ADO will have feared a drubbing.

However PSV took their foot off the gas adding one more goal from Sangare. The Ivorian midfielder smashed a shot into the top corner. Malik Sellouki got a consolation goal for Den Haag.

Ajax also made light work of their opponent in De Graafschap. Right back Jorge Sanchez gave the Amsterdammers the lead in the 13th minute.

Steven Bergwijn who has been the brunt of much criticism as of late doubled Ajax’s lead 13 minutes later. The winger cut inside before curling the ball into the far corner.

Brian Brobbey was given a gift by De Graafschap defender Rio Hillen and took full advantage to finish the scoring off.

The draw for the semi finals will be made on Saturday evening. The matches will be played on the fourth and fifth of April.